By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night announced 157 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The new infections were slightly higher than the 152 reported on Sunday.

NCDC said that the new cases were from nine states, with Lagos logging 97 of them.

The western state of Oyo reported 37, Kaduna nine.

Three cases each were reported by Bayelsa, Edo and Ekiti.

There was no Coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours,, NCDC said

The public health agency said that the death toll remains unchanged at 1,163.

It also reported that 61,162 of the 65,305 cases have been discharged from various isolation centres.

So far, 705,809 people had been tested since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced on Feb. 27.

The NCDC also advised Nigerians to take responsibility to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring they take preventive measures.

“Ensure you wash your hands with soap and running water before going into a place of gathering.

Here is a breakdown of Monday’s cases:

Lagos-97

Oyo-37

Kaduna -9

Bayelsa-3

Edo-3

Ekiti-3

Ondo-2

Osun-2

Plateau-1