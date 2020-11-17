The Niger Government on Tuesday inaugurated 34-member Government and Community Youth Leaders Relation Committee (GCYLRC) to ensure peace and security within Minna, the state capital.

Inaugurating the committee in Minna, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said the government would continue to ensure peace and security of the people at all times.

He said protection of lives and property of citizens was the constitutional responsibility of any government and added that the administration attached much importance to the security of lives and property.

According to the SSG, the present administration in the state was working hard to put an end to wanton carnage and other security challenges in some parts of the state.

He said the government would engage the youths, traditional and religious leaders in collaborating with security agencies by reporting suspicious persons or group to the nearest security posts.

Matane urged members of the committee to fashion out strategies that would bring a lasting solution to insecurity and forestall any breach of peace in their respective areas and the state in general.

The SSG said the committee consisted of men of proven integrity and urged them to discharge their duties with sincerity of purpose and diligence.

He listed the committee’s terms of reference to include coordinating the existing voluntary security outfits in the communities and assisting the law enforcement agencies in tackling social vices.

Others were furnishing the state government through the Office of the Coordinator, Youth Empowerment and Mobilisation, with reliable feedback from the communities.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Malam Umar Mohammed, assured the state government that the committee would reduce criminal activities to the barest minimum.

The Coordinator, Youth Empowerment and Mobilisation, promised that members of the committee would justify the confidence reposed them, by being honest in performing their duties.