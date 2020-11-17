Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said positive cases of COVID-19 were not detected at the camps of the ongoing National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, contrary to reports in the media on Monday.

Reports on Monday had indicated that some corps members tested positive for coronavirus in NYSC camps in Lagos, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory.

But speaking as a guest on The Morning Show, Arise Television breakfast programme on Tuesday, the NCDC DG said the cases of COVID-19 were detected outside the camps and the positive cases were subsequently excluded from being part of the ongoing orientation at the camp.

He said, “Before you get to the camp you are screened and it is through that screening process that naturally, we find people coming for screening not knowing that they are infected, being tested, identified then excluded from the camp, appropriately isolated and then managed.

“So this is really what has happened and this was the report that went out yesterday and there was some miscommunication in how it was reported.

“But there was no case in the camp. The cases were detected because of the measures that we took to prevent people with infections getting into the camp,” the NCDC DG said.

In the same vein, the management of NYSC has denied reports that some corps members tested positive for coronavirus in its Lagos, Kano and FCT Camps.

NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday night, said no corps member tested positive for COVID-19 either before entry or while in the orientation camps.

The statement reads, “The attention of Management has been drawn to the news making the rounds about some Corps Members testing positive to Coronavirus in Lagos, Kano and FCT Camps.

“The true position is that no Corps Member in any of the NYSC camp is COVID-19 positive.

“It is pertinent to add that the NYSC is in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), and the Centre maintains very strong presence in all the NYSC camps nationwide.

“As a proactive measure, all Prospective Corps Members were tested for COVID-19 before being admitted into the camps. Those that tested positive were handed over to the NCDC for treatment and management.

“Accordingly, the general public is hereby assured that the 37 Camps of the Scheme are safe, as COVID- 19 safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

“There is no cause for alarm. Both the Scheme and NCDC are up to the task of safeguarding the lives of Corps Members and Camp officials.”