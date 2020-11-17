The National Arts Theatre, Lagos says it will host Festival of Unity between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 to celebrate this year’s Yuletide.

The facility’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Steph Ogundele, in a statement to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said the festival would rekindle the hope of Lagos residents as the nation recovers from COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogundele, who was also the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee for the Festival, said it was meant to celebrate life as the year 2020 wind to a close.

“Nigeria’s iconic citadel of culture in the centre of excellence is set to light up the city of Lagos with a celebratory mood this December with its first-ever National Theatre Festival of Unity.

“The festival promises lots of spectacular performances, musicals, comedy, film shows and a street party among other events.

“National Theatre is providing all Nigerians, especially residents of Lagos which was the epicentre of the twin devastation, the avenue to relax, bond and heal from the ill-fated occurrences of the year.

“This is an opportunity for Nigerians to treat their families to spectacular performances at the serene environment of the National Theatre,” he said.

He said that the Festival has as its theme: “Healing Our Nation” bearing in mind the COVID-19 lockdown and the #EndSars protest.