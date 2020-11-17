By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
AC Milan assistant coach, Giacomo Murelli, has tested positive for COVID-19, days after head coach, Stefano Pioli also tested positive.
AC Milan announced Murelli’s positive status in a statement revealing that the 56-year-old has gone into isolation since Pioli’s positive test on Saturday.
“Giacomo Murelli, who has been in isolation since Saturday after Stefano Pioli’s positive results, also has a mild case,” the club said.
“These positive results were confirmed by a second molecular test undertaken yesterday (Monday). Murelli is fine and will continue to self-isolate in his home.”
Both coaches are going to be absent in Milan’s Sunday match against Napoli and possibly the Europa League return fixture at Lille on November 26.
