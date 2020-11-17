Bomb Blast in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Mogadishu Police said at least six people were killed and several others injured in a suicide bombing near a police academy in Hamr Jajab district, Somalia.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up at a restaurant near a police facility. We can confirm that six people including soldiers were killed in the blast,” a police officer who requested anonymity said.

Ismael Omar, Government spokesman confirmed the blast, saying the attacker targeted security officers who were inside the restaurant.

“There was a suicide bomb blast near the police training academy but I don’t have full information concerning the incident,” Omar said.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene from the distance.

Witnesses said they heard a huge blast at the police academy and ambulances were seen rushing to the scene.

Xinhua/NAN