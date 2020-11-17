By Daniels Ekugo

Since its introduction to the Nigerian market last year, the GLE SUV has become one of the most sought-after vehicles in its class. Boosting SUV sales globally in 2019, and making the Mercedes-Benz SUV segment the strongest in sales for 2019.

In response to the continuously increasing demand for this mid-sized SUV, Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Federal Republic of Nigeria is pleased to announce the arrival of more units of the 2020 GLE SUV.

Some major highlights of the GLE SUV include topnotch innovations that completely reconceive the SUV trendsetter in comparison to its predecessors. Features like the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz assistance systems, the fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive which is now available for all GLE models, seating comfort with corresponding interior spaciousness and MBUX, have played a part in the success of the GLE S

The exterior design of the GLE SUV exudes an incredibly powerful presence. The front view emphasizes this with its upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation; the prominent chrome-plated under guard and the bonnet with two powerdomes. The distinctive headlamp design is another key feature as it comes with MULTIBEAM LED lights which cover a distance of more than 650 metres.

The side view highlights the wide C-pillar typical of the GLE, large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches and the pillared roof rails. The rearview on the other hand stands out with the rear lights, reflectors and chrome-plated under guard.