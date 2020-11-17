Nigerian singer-songwriter Peter Okoye, known professionally as Mr. P and his wife Lola Omotayo are celebrating 7 years of marriage and still counting.

The couple who got married on November 17th, 2013, have two kids together.

In a message, Lola, prayed for God to keep her spouse, and she also mentioned how much she loves her husband.

“Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you. ❤❤🙏🏼🙏🏼🍾🍾🥂🥂🎉🎉🎉🙂🙂🙂🥰🥰🥰🥰#november2020 #november17th #anniversary #theokoyes #blessed #grateful #thankful #peaceandunity”

Peter wrote:

Today we celebrate the best decision we ever made! Thank you for the best years of my life @lolaomotayo_okoye ….. Happy anniversary to us! Nkem bu Nkem.

m ga-anọgide na-echebe ma hụ gị n’anya oge niile.💪❤️🥰💝☺️😘💘. #7years #HappyWeddingAnniversary