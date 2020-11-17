By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has shutdown 16 health facilities across the State for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this in her office in Ikeja, while reviewing the activities of the agency in the month of September and October, 2020, explained that out of 280 health facilities monitored, 16 facilities were shutdown for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities, training of auxiliary nurses and lack of basic equipment.

She warned that the State government would not tolerate such unprofessional practices, which she said could compromise the health and the wellbeing of patients and undermine the huge investment of the state government in qualitative healthcare delivery.

She declared that any facility owner or operator found perpetrating these acts would be prosecuted accordingly and the facility sealed.

While clarifying that health facilities earlier sealed could be reopened after all standards and instructions had been effected and approval granted by the Commissioner, the Executive Secretary disclosed that 14 facilities were re-opened in the two months under review after complying with the set standards.

She maintained that the Agency would continue to insist that the environment for the delivery of healthcare services should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

Idowu, therefore, urged health facility operators to abide strictly by the standards to avoid being sanctioned, adding that they should also complete their online registration or renewal using the HEFAMAA e-portal, collect the Agency’s logo and display it at a position in the premises where members of the public can see it.

She disclosed that HEFAMAA the agency attended to eight petitions from members of the public in the month of October alone, advising the people to be vigilant and patronize only government- accredited health facilities with the agency’s logo or proof of registration with the agency and report those behind illegal operations to it for prompt action.

Idowu hinted that the agency recently held a stakeholders’ session to develop a 5-year strategic plan which according to her would point the way forward for the Agency in the next five years.

“Some of the key areas we are focusing on include leveraging technology to provide efficient services, training and retraining of HEFAMAA staff and facility operators, increasing community participation and health education as well as increasing our engagements with stakeholders and the general public.

“It is our belief that the strategic plan will go a long way in addressing most of the issues raised by stakeholders and the general public as well as provide the Agency with the opportunity to achieve the vision of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in safeguarding the health and well-being of the citizens,” she noted.