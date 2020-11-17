Social media sensation and popular singers The Kabusa Oriental Choir returns with a cover of Tiwa Savage‘s “Koroba,“ in their usual sonorous voice.

The group currently has 236,000 followers on Instagram. Consisting of four young men – Austin, Victor, Ransom and Ozoma. They make their versions of popular songs.

They went viral after remixing the songs ‘Yeba’ and ‘Baba’ by Kizz Daniel.

In a statement on how they adopted their name, they said Kabusa is not just a place in Abuja, it is also where the studio we recorded the song is located, so why not ‘Kabusa’? It sounds like a place where cavemen live and that’s what made it a perfect choice.

“It was not like we sat on a round table and placed the names before us for everyone to vote. This choice was made three minutes before the video was posted on Instagram because we needed to include it in the caption. We called it ‘Kabusa Oriental Mass Choir’ but it was too long, so we shortened it to ‘Kabusa Oriental Choir.”