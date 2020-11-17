

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

South-South Governors are meeting behind closed doors in Rivers Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Four of the six governors have arrived for the meeting.

They are Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta; Douye Diri, Bayelsa, Godwin Obaseki Edo and the host, Nyesom Wike.

The two governors being awaited Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State and Prof. Ben Ayade of Cross River.

Some of the Governors arrived in Port Harcourt last night ahead of the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

There were speculations it is unconnected with resource control.

This followed a report credited to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, in which he wondered why Zamfara could exercise control over its gold resources and the South South region cannot do same for oil.

Okowa’s spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika had debunked the report.

It was also not clear whether the meeting was the one with a presidential delegation on the #EndSARS crisis and the fall out.

A similar meeting had been held in Lagos and Enugu.