By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nosa Uhumwangho, Legal representative of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, headed by DCP Abba Kyari, has disagreed with the Lagos State (#EndSARS) Judicial Panel of Inquiry that the unit was not properly served but heard about the indictment of his client in the media.

Earlier, Nzube Obiechina, testified alongside her husband Ogechukwu Obiechina before the judicial panel presided over by Justice Doris Okuwobi alleged that she was tortured and detained for 22 days until she lost her pregnancy.

However, IRT legal representative, who’s appearing for the first before the panel due to some accusations heard in the media.

But the judge said the panel had written to the police since the unit is under the force which indicates that the unit must have been informed that they were summoned.

The lawyer also disagreed that the unit was not served but heard the unit was indicted in the media.

Details later…