Michael Adeshina

Senator Dino Melaye has debunked the widespread reports that he bought her daughter a Lamborghini to celebrate her 11th birthday.

The now-debunked news was circulated after an Instagram account with the name Mary Melaye share a picture of a young girl posed in front of a Lamborghini and wrote ”Thanks dad’.

“Mary Melaye” also reposted a post from her aunt who also mentioned if she has started driving her car.

“I watched you grow, carried you on my back when you cry. Am so happy for the woman you are turning into. You shall be greater than your dad. And hope you have started driving your ride”, her aunt reportedly wrote.

However, Dino Melaye confirmed that he has no daughter called Mary.

The former Kogi lawmaker added that the Instagram account with the name Mary Melaye is a fake account.

“I have no daughter called Mary and the Instagram account with the name Mary Melaye is fake. How can any responsible father buy even a KIA Rio for a child @11. Dino Matter dey sweet una to lie sha.

“Fake account. I did not buy any car for my daughter,” Dino Melaye wrote on Facebook.