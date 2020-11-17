By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nosa Uhumwangho, Legal representative of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, on Tuesday, revealed that Nzube Obiechinna, who claimed to be a SARS victim is relative of suspected kidnapper, Chukwudidumee Onuamadike, otherwise known as Evans.

The victim Nzube Obiechinna had petitioned the panel over unlawful arrest, detention, and torture. She alleged three officers had arrested her and her husband on instruction from DCP Kyari.

Obiechina alongside her husband Ogechukwu Obiechina alleged that she was tortured and detained for 22 days until she lost her pregnancy.

However the lawyer revealed that Obiechinna was detained alongside her husband in order to arrest the notorious kidnapper.

The lawyer also said Nzube Obiechina, and her husband Ogechukwu Obiechina were not tortured nor detained for 22 days but were only held for five days.

During her cross-examination on Tuesday, Uhumwangho also asked the petitioner to confirm if she knew a certain Emeka Nwokolo, to which she answered in the affirmative.

Uhumwangho thereafter tendered as exhibit Nzube’s statement to the police dated June 5, 2017.

He urged the petitioner to admit that her arrest took place the same day she wrote the statement.

However, Nzube disagreed but said she wrote the statement three days after her arrest on June 2, 2017.