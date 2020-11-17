The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has said that some yet to be identified gunmen attacked its inspection point in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the State on Monday and kidnapped five of its staff on duty, while also destroying property.

BIRS, in a statement on its Facebook page, said the gunmen who were dressed in military uniform and driving a Hilux van with three motorcycles invaded the Branch Atser BIRS inspection point in Vandeikya, burning staff motorcycles and shooting sporadically before kidnapping the five BIRS staff.

However, it did not give the name of the kidnapped workers.

But BIRS added that the gunmen also hurt several other staff on duty during the attack.

It added that whereabouts of the staff are not known while the attack has been reported to the Vandeikya Divisional Police Station.