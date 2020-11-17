Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele Bello has bagged a major deal with one of the most popular diaper brands, “MOLFIX.”

Akindele noted that she is the first-ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX and expressed her joy for the opportunity to work with the organisation.

She said “It is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first-ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX in Nigeria. #molfixbrandambassador #theleadingdiaperbrandinnigeria #iusemolfix @molfixnigeria #funkeakindele”

Funke rose to fame after she starred in the sitcom I Need to Know from 1998 to 2002, and in 2009 won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.