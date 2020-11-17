For Mike “C-Roc” Ciorrocco, success is measured by one’s ability to help others. As the founder and CEO of People Building Inc., he has made it his life’s mission to share his story of hardship in hopes of inspiring others to overcome their own obstacles in order to achieve success. Mike understands the power of authenticity in business, an often overlooked and undervalued quality; It is through the connections made by sharing his story that Mike has manifested partnerships and opportunities that would have never been possible otherwise.

“Many people focus on the outward things people should be doing to achieve financial success,” he explains.

“I believe that true success in life, be it finances, relationships, or your own self-actualization, is rooted in the stories you tell yourself in your head every day. Getting your head right is the first step to getting and achieving success, and not enough people are teaching that.”

People Building Inc. offers a seven-week mentorship program, one-on-one personal coaching, and public speaking at a variety of events. Through each of these outlets, Mike has helped hundreds of thousands of people use their setbacks as “rocket fuel” for their comeback. His best advice to aspiring entrepreneurs in the program? “Don’t give up! Things may get hard and will get hard, but keep going! Even if there’s a setback or something negative happens, there’s always something positive that comes from it. As long as you are 100% committed to your goal and that you don’t quit, you will never fail. Every decision you make is either pushing you towards your goal or away from it.”

Mike also provides coaching for business professionals with the “What Are You Made Of?” movement, along with his hit podcast, What Are You Made Of? With Mike C-Roc. Each week, he shares his tips for success, showing them how to grow their business starting with a foundation based on culture and accountability, to building their people to unimaginable levels. In 2021, he plans to take his career even further with the release of his book, “Rocket Fuel”.

To learn more about Mike, “What Are You Made Of?”, or People Building Inc., follow him on Instagram Mikeycroc.