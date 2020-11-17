Michael Adeshina

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force mobilized to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday restricted movement in and out of the relaxation spot.

The action of the police was to prevent EndSARS meetings from taking place there.

Seun, one of the sons of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, had earlier sent out flyers announcing a mass meeting tagged; #EndSARS Movement: Lessons and Tasks which was scheduled to hold today at the New Afrika Shrine.

However, the police had written to the Anikulapo family with a warning that the meeting must not hold.

The letter from the police shared by Seun read in part;

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force.”

Reacting to the letter, Seun, via his Instagram page, said “So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tomorrow and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my family’s decision not to hold the event as it is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.

“Slide left and you will see the flyer. This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.”