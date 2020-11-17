Nollywood actress, philanthropist and businesswoman Empress Njamah clocked 40 today November 17th, 2020, and she has taken to her timeline to announce the good news.

Sharing lovely pictures, Njamah said: “My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to ME, MYSELF N I

#hoeboss #houseofempress #blessed #blackskingirls

A new year of life is a priceless blessing, so I pray to God today with thanks and wish more happy years to come. I hope that my closest people here will share with me this day in the warm and friendly atmosphere. Happy birthday to me.💃💃💃

Oya Say a Prayer for Me🙏🙏🙏

#birthdaygirl #hoeboss #blessed”

Empress is a graduate of English from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. She started acting in 1995. Her parents are of Nigerian and Cameroonian origin.

As part of her corporate social responsibility, she launched a foundation called House of Empress, that caters for kids with special needs. The foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016.