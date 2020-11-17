Dominic Thiem beat Rafael Nadal 7-6 7-6 in a high quality,tense match in O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.

The match, the second in Group Pete Sampras in the ATP Finals, saw Thiem, the US Open champion, at his very best.

Nadal too, with 25 winners and 16 errors, was also at his best.

It was the Austrian using his gorgeous backhand to great advantage that secured victory.

He had 37 winers and 22 errors and held his nerve to secure a famous 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-4) win after two hours and 26 minutes.

More later