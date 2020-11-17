The Djibouti Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed its support for the territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

In a press statement, the Djibouti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the country supports the territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

“Djibouti fully supports the unity and the territorial integrity of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,” said the statement.

“The Djibouti government also guarantees Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as the sole guarantor of that unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia,” further said the statement.

The ministry expressed its readiness to support any efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“Djibouti calls for a peaceful settlement of the Ethiopian internal crisis under the leadership of Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

“Besides, Djibouti expresses its readiness to support all efforts, aimed at the peaceful resolution of this crisis,” the Djibouti foreign ministry said.

Since Nov. 4, the Ethiopian government had been undertaking military operations against the TPLF, the ruling party in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region.

The party is now in an official war against the federal government.

This followed TPLF’s reported attack against the Northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force, a division that has been stationed in the region for over two decades.

The Ethiopian government has blamed the TPLF, for masterminding various treasonous acts across different parts of the country with an overarching goal of destabilizing the East African country.

The TPLF was one of the four coalition partners of Ethiopia’s former ruling party, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF),

Three of the former four EPRDF coalition members had last year joined other regional parties in establishing the Prosperity Party, as the TPLF refused to join.

The mounting differences between the federal government and TPLF exacerbated in September this year, when the Tigray regional government decided to go with its planned regional elections.

The Ethiopian parliament had postponed the election due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.