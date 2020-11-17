The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N384 billion.

The passage followed a report presented by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Mr Festus Okoh, to the lawmakers during the plenary in Asaba.

Presenting the report, Okoh said that the amount was made up of N173 billion for recurrent and N210 billion capital expenditures.

He said that the figure was higher than the N378.4 billion earlier presented to the assembly by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The budget showed a 1.6 per cent increase from what the state governor presented to the assembly.

Okoh said that the budget showed a clear direction of government to shore up productivity and propel the state economy on the path of growth.

He explained that after the budget was committed to his committee, various reports of the sub-committees and their recommendations were duly scrutinised.

He said “It will also help to improve processes and systems in public financial management, monitoring and evaluation for better service delivery.

“It will as well increase opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under various jobs and wealth creation programme.”

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, later moved a motion for the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the speaker, Chief Sheriff Oboriovwori, was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Innocent Anidi.

The speaker thanked the committee and members for their contributions to the speedy passage of the bill.