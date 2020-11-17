The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) has decried the rising spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, killings, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

COCIN President, Rev. Dacholom Datiri, said this at the 98th General Church Council (GCC), on Tuesday in Jos.

The President, who lamented that kidnappers and armed robbers were having a field day in all parts of the country, urged the federal government to expeditiously address the situation.

Datiri also decried the alarming rate of attacks and killings in communities in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, and other states in the northern parts of the country.

“Kidnappers and armed robbers are today having a field day in this country; many people have been robbed of their hard earned savings, and innocent lives have been needlessly exterminated.

“COCIN has had a fair share of this oppression affecting our pastors and members.

“Attacks on communities in Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and several other states in the country have continued unabated despite the deployment of military to these parts of the country.

“Government must be sensitive to the needs of her citizens, demonstrate a sense of responsibility and do the needful. Government must garner the willpower and deal with the ugly situation,” he urged.

Datari called on the government and security agencies to also intensify efforts in ending insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country.

The president further called on government to address the plight of the Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scattered in all parts of the country.

He called on Christians occupying public offices to lead in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

“Corruption has continued to become increasingly endemic in this country, so, I urge Christians to lead the fight against this devil that is determined to destroy our country,” he advised.