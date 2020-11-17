By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Maverick entertainer and activist, born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa but popularly known as Charly Boy has slammed the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, for appointing a second-class graduate as aide over a brilliant first-class woman.

The Area Fada took to his social media to call out Gov. Douye Diri for ignoring a first-class graduate but instead chose to appoint an ex-BBNaija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson as a political aide.

It will be recalled that Nengi was appointed for the role of a Senior Special Adviser to the governor and also made the Face of Bayelsa and a role model to the Bayelsa State girl child.

In a post he titled “The irony of the Nigerian State” on Instagram, Charly Boy wrote: The young lady with white is a first class graduate of the Niger Delta university, Faculty of Law, as well as a first class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not Honoured by her Bayelsa State Government…

In another development, a girl, who is a second Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show , was given a State Reception and was also Honoured with a Government Appointment, also declared the Role Model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child ( the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

Who should come first, is dis a case of misplacement of moral priority!

Meanwhile, Congratulations to our Lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned.

Also, Tricky Tee, an ex-housemate of the recently concluded Season 5 of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show, was also appointed as a Senior Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State governor.