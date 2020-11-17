By Ismaila Chafe/Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the quarterly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the president, the meeting is discussing the recent events on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other security challenges.

The National Security Council meeting currently holding at the State House, Abuja, is majorly discussing the recent events on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other security challenges elsewhere. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 17, 2020

PM NEWS notes that the Abuja-Kaduna highway has, in recent days, become a site for armed robbers and kidnappers.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, are among those attending the meeting.

Others in attendance are; Ministers of Defence retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama and Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi.

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.

Also, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi are in attendance.

NAN