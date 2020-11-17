Promise Ben Ekpo, a surety in a fraud case the EFCC is prosecuting in Uyo, has been remanded in correctional facility, on the order of Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court.

Okeke gave the order on Monday after the EFCC charged Ekpo with obstruction of justice.

Ekpo had in December 2018, stood as surety for one Awesome Ememobong, charged with fraud.

The EFCC accuses Ekpo of obstruction of justice and allowing Awesome jump bail.

The surety is also accused of aiding and abetting her escape, since he has failed to produce Awesome ever since.

Ekpo pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Prosecuting counsel, Nwandu Ukoha, prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service facility, Uyo.

Defence counsel, Akan Imoh Ukpe made an oral application for his bail, which the court rejected.

The matter was adjourned till 30 November, for hearing the bail application.

Ekpo was ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services till then.