The following are the fixtures for Day 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches to be played on Tuesday.
The headline match will be between Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.
Kick off in Freetown is 5pm.
The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.
Group A
Namibia v Mali
Group C
Sudan v Ghana
Group D
Angola v DR Congo
Group E
Central African Republic v Morocco
Group F
Rwanda v Cape Verde
Group G
Togo v Egypt
Group J
Tanzania v Tunisia
Group K
Ethiopia v Niger
Madagascar v Cote d’Ivoire
Group L
Lesotho v Benin
Sierra Leone v Nigeria.
And here are the results for matches played Monday:
Group B
Malawi 0 Burkina Faso 0
South Sudan 1 Uganda 0
Group C
Sao Tome & Principe 2 South Africa 4
Group D
Gambia 2 Gabon 1
Group F
Mozambique 0 Cameroon 2
Group H
Zimbabwe 2 Algeria 2
Botswana 1 Zambia 0
Group I
Eswatini 0 Congo 0.
