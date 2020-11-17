The following are the fixtures for Day 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches to be played on Tuesday.

The headline match will be between Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Kick off in Freetown is 5pm.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Group A

Namibia v Mali

Group C

Sudan v Ghana

Group D

Angola v DR Congo

Group E

Central African Republic v Morocco

Group F

Rwanda v Cape Verde

Group G

Togo v Egypt

Group J

Tanzania v Tunisia

Group K

Ethiopia v Niger

Madagascar v Cote d’Ivoire

Group L

Lesotho v Benin

Sierra Leone v Nigeria.

And here are the results for matches played Monday:

Group B

Malawi 0 Burkina Faso 0

South Sudan 1 Uganda 0

Group C

Sao Tome & Principe 2 South Africa 4

Group D

Gambia 2 Gabon 1

Group F

Mozambique 0 Cameroon 2

Group H

Zimbabwe 2 Algeria 2

Botswana 1 Zambia 0

Group I

Eswatini 0 Congo 0.