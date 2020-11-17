By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Super Eagles battle to a goalless draw against lowly Leone Star of Sierra Leone on Tuesday in an AFCON qualifier.

The Super Eagles had last Friday surrendered a four-goal lead at home to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone.

The Nigeria team have only managed to pick two points from two games against Sierra Leone and now have eight points to top Group L after four matches.

The Eagles were lucky that Benin were held to a goalless draw by Lesotho. Benin now have seven points with a home game against the Eagles next March.

If the Super Eagles had won today’s game, they would have qualified for AFCON with two games to spare.

They will now have to wait for next year to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Cameroon.

On 14 minutes, Ahmed Musa made an attempt on goal but it was a weak shot that could not dent the goalkeeper.

On 16th minute, Chukwueze had a good curl of the ball, but it just breezed past the upright.

The Leone Stars almost scored on 42 minutes, but Nigeria’s keeper Okoye came to the rescue.

On 51st minute, there was a great move by Chukwueze, who laid a pass to Iheanacho, but he sent it over the bar.