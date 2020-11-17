The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday it had allocated 20.3 million dollars to help member countries access and distribute vaccines for coronavirus.

“Asia and the Pacific have largely done well to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Woochong Um, a Director for Sustainable Development at the Manila-based bank.

“Ensuring access to safe, effective and equitable vaccine is the next frontier in the fight against the virus.”

“With these additional grant resources, ADB can immediately support our developing members to undertake urgent actions, including vaccine system assessments and vaccine deployment strategies, to ensure vaccines are delivered efficiently and fairly,” he added.

In April, the ADB approved a 20-billion-dollar assistance package to support its members’ COVID-19 response.

dpa/NAN