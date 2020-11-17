The All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial candidate for Lagos East in the forthcoming bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru has backed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on rebuilding of Lagos in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the governor is supported in his quest to rebuild the state and make it viable for all.

Abiru, who spoke at the Stakeholders meeting on rebuilding Lagos on Monday said the task of building or rebuilding is always a collective one.

He stated that the handling of #EndSARS protests escalated public anger and that as a result, public and private assets were destroyed across the state.

“As Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu then put it, what happened was a dark moment in our history as a state. After these incidents, it is imperative Lagos must be rebuilt. That is the focus of this forum.

“At the point, let me thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for coming up with these initiatives to rebuild Lagos. He started with the signing of an executive order establishing the Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund.

“The outcome of this forum will further deepen the process of implementing the executive order. These initiatives are commendable. And on behalf of the people of Lagos East, I thank Mr. Governor for providing strong leadership at this trying time,” he said.

Abiru stated that the role of stakeholders was to join hands with the governor to rebuild Lagos, stressing that Sanwo-Olu recognized this fact, which was why he organized the stakeholders’ forum.

In his words: “The task of building or rebuilding is always a collective one. Governor Sanwo-Olu recognised this fact. He recognised that all stakeholders – civil society, Corporate Nigeria, informal actors, diplomatic community and indeed all residents – should play one role or the other in rebuilding Lagos State.

“It simply means we must all support the effort of the Lagos State Government to rebuild Lagos after destruction of key assets; restore public confidence; safeguard public assets; protect all categories of investment and strengthen public order and safety, among others. We must all support Mr. Governor in the task of rebuilding and repositioning Lagos State.”

On his expectation and preparation for the forthcoming bye-election, Abiru said without any ambiguity, he is capable of winning the senatorial election.

He said he came into the race purely with the objectives of offering people-oriented representation and deploying the instruments of lawmaking and legislative resolutions to promote the welfare of Nigerians.

“First of all, as you are aware, INEC has rescheduled the bye-election, which now holds on December 5. Without ambiguity, we are confident of winning this poll by God’s grace.

“We came into the race purely with the objectives of offering people-oriented representation and deploying the instruments of lawmaking and legislative resolutions to promote the welfares of Nigerians.

“Most importantly, I am more passionate about our youths, not just because of the #EndSARS fallout, but also because of shrinking opportunities for them. Before the #EndSARS protest, championing the cause of our youths occupy a prime place in our campaign agenda. We recognise their energy. We recognise their strength. We also recognise their high level of creativity.

“Don’t forget that the youths constitute larger percentage of our population. So, we cannot toy with their future. On this note, if elected, we are committed to promoting the interests of our youths,” he stated.

Abiru said he would adopt structured approaches to promote the interests of the youths, saying that he would also depend on the use of legislations to create more economic, political, social and technological opportunities for the youths.

“Just as we are passionate about the youths, we are equally committed to alleviating poverty; promoting gender balance; fighting sexual violence; actualising special status for Lagos and promoting ease of doing business, among others, also through structured approaches,” he added.