By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The police in Lagos have arrested 12 suspected hoodlums in the crisis that engulfed Mushin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Monday.

There was mayhem in Mushin on Monday as hoodlums engaged themselves in supremacy battle.

There were reports of looting and vandalism as hoodlums unleash terror in parts of Bamgboye, Idi Araba and Alafia Streets.

But a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said no casualty was recorded during the crisis.

He disclosed that 12 hoodlums had been arrested in connection with the clash, saying normalcy had been restored to the area.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had deployed more police operatives to the area to beef up security.

In his words: “No causality was recorded during the fight amongst some gangsters in Mushin area of Lagos state.

“Twelve of them have been arrested while normalcy has been restored to the area. The CP has deployed more police operatives to the area to beef up the security of the area. We will continue to monitor the area.”