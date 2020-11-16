Yul Edochie and his wrecked vehicle

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, politician Yul Edochie on Monday said he “died” in 2019.

PM NEWS recalls that the 38-year-old actor was involved in an accident that almost took his life. Yul was travelling to the eastern part of the country while driving at 100-120km, and his car lost control.

Recounting the incident, he said his whole life “flashed” before him and a voice told him “it’s over”. He said he blacked out after that.

According to him, God finally gave him a second chance and he has vowed to dedicate his second life to spreading the word of God. Read his tweet below

