By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, politician Yul Edochie on Monday said he “died” in 2019.

PM NEWS recalls that the 38-year-old actor was involved in an accident that almost took his life. Yul was travelling to the eastern part of the country while driving at 100-120km, and his car lost control.

Recounting the incident, he said his whole life “flashed” before him and a voice told him “it’s over”. He said he blacked out after that.

According to him, God finally gave him a second chance and he has vowed to dedicate his second life to spreading the word of God. Read his tweet below

In 2019 I actually died in this accident.

My whole life was flashed before me in a second & a voice told me 'it's over', then black out.

But God gave me a 2nd life.

This 2nd life is dedicated to helping people, making the world a better place & spreading the word of God. pic.twitter.com/N4QSHrBmcf — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) November 15, 2020