Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed James Egbuchulem as the new Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

Mr. Egbuchulem succeeded Ezekiel Opara, a lawyer.

According to a government statement, Egbuchulem’s appointment took immediate effect.

Mr. Egbuchulem from Umunoha in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State was pioneer General Manager of Pacesetter FM, Umuahia.

He was also a former General Manager of Heartland FM, Owerri, and Commercial Services and Comptroller Marketing of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Enugu.