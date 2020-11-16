Dubai ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, Nov 15, 2020, announced the approval of a 10-year golden visa for all PhD holders based in the country.

The 10-year golden visa was also approved for graduates who have a minimum of 3.8 grade point average from UAE-accredited universities, specialists in Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, virology, epidemiology and UAE-based physicians and engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics and programming, electricity and biotechnology.

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced these latest developments in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The golden visa residency was first announced in 2018 by the prime minister but became functional in 2019.

It is a long-term residency programme in which top professionals are issued long-term visas.