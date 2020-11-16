By Bayo Onanuga

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed further Sunday night his claim of electoral fraud in the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, by promising to file ‘big cases’.

Although, he did not give specifics, he said his campaign will file “big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election”

He also said the lawsuits will show the “outrage of things that were done to change the outcome”.

Trump’s new course of action followed the numerous failed court battles over the results, by his campaign.

It also came after Trump, for the first time on Sunday, admitted that Joe Biden won the election.

Simultaneously, he alleged that Biden won by rigging and vowed not to concede.

According to him, many of the cases lost in the courts, were not filed by him or his campaign, but by people “that have seen horrible abuses.”

“Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!”, he said.

In an earlier tweet, he indicated that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani would lead the new legal effort.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS!

“Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!”, he wrote.