Michael Adeshina

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva earned the encomiums of notable personalities as they mark their 35th wedding anniversary today.

Toyin Abraham, Patience Ozokwo, Lala Akindoju and Betty Irabor were among the stars who felicitated with the Nollywood couple.

Joke Silva had earlier thanked God in a special post on her verified Instagram page.

She wrote, “Totally forgot. 35 years together. Thank you, Lord.”

Toyin Abraham in her response to a special message released by Joke Silva asked God for the grace to achieve such a feat in her marriage.

She, however, wished Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs a happy anniversary.

“I claim it o🙏🙏🙏🙏happy anniversary mum and dad,” Toyin Abraham wrote.

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo also sent her congratulatory message.

“Happy anniversary my people ❤,” Patience Ozokwo wrote.

Lala Akindoju added “Real goals! You’re having a great time that’s why you forgot.”

Betty Irabor on her part said: “Congratulations oremi ati bros mi (My friend and my brother). May our God continue to bless your union. You will know no sorry. AMEN.”