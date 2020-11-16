Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty has tested positive for coronavirus, the Irish FA has confirmed.

The defender along with Ireland teammate James McClean, who also returned a positive result both featured in Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Wales in their UEFA Nations League group.

The Irish FA wrote on their official Twitter page: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The players have been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols, and the HSE have been informed of this development.

“The rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday.”

It is not disclosed whether Doherty is showing any symptoms, which could impact the length of his isolation. Either way, Jose Mourinho will be without the 28-year-old, who must return a negative test before rejoining training, for Spurs’ upcoming Premier League bout with Manchester City on Saturday.

