Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, on Monday, swore in Kassim Majaliwa as Prime Minister of the country to serve for the second five year-term.

Magufuli reappointed Majaliwa as prime minister on Nov. 12 and was approved by parliament.

The president also swore in newly reappointed Minister for Finance and Planning, Philip Mpango, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi.

Magufuli after swearing in the officers said in his address at Chamwino State House, in the capital Dodoma, that he was not in a hurry to appoint his new cabinet.

“Picking up the new cabinet needs a high degree of vetting. I have to appoint a cabinet of fewer than 30 ministers out of more than 350 Members of Parliament,’’ he said.

Magufuli said he reappointed the two ministers to keep the country moving in financing projects and implementation of foreign policies.

