By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The entire Eagles squad have departed for Freetown for their match against Sierra Leone after they all tested negative to Covid-19.

The squad departed the country at about 9:20 am on Monday aboard a flight from Benin, Edo State to Freetown Sierra Leone.

The players were all given medical clearance to play in Tuesday’s reverse fixture of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Super Eagles negative Covid-19 test marks as the second negative result in the space of five days.

Gernot Rohr and his men squandered a four-goal lead in Nigeria to play a 4-4 draw on Friday as they look to redeem their image in their Tuesday fixture against the Leone Stars.