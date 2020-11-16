Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Ogala, on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LLPC).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, felicitated with Ogala, saying the elevation of the lawyer to the esteemed club of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is well deserved.

The Governor said Ogala, the immediate past National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserves the SAN award, having contributed immensely to the growth and development of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated other legal practitioners who were also conferred with the SAN title.

He said: “On behalf of the Lagos State Government and millions of Lagosians, I felicitate with a worthy citizen of our dear State, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee.

“The elevation of Ogala to the rank of SAN is a good news to us in Lagos. He really deserves the elevation to the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, having distinguished himself in the legal profession with high level of professionalism and integrity.

“We are proud of him and we believe strongly that he will use his new status as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to further contribute to the growth and development of the legal profession in Nigeria.”