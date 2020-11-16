By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said that Nigeria’s major problem is poverty.

He said this in a statement released on Monday to mark World Poverty Day. Peter Obi stated that no country can prosper with a rising poor population.

The former governor said that the growing poverty rate in Nigeria should be a cause for worry among the leaders.

Obi disclosed that it was important to dedicate more resources towards eradicating poverty and create a better world for people to live in.

“Poverty is dehumanizing, it is therefore left for humanity to create a better world by putting measures in place to eradicate poverty and give everyone the chance to live a meaningful life,” he said.

He also lamented that Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world urging government to fix that problem.

Obi advised authorities to aggressively invest in key areas of economic growth to enable them to lift people out of penury. He urged wealthy individuals and organizations also to support government’s investment in combating the scourge.