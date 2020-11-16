Radio girl, content creator, YouTuber and media personality Toke Makinwa, teases her four million followers with the latest shoot from her photography session.

Makinwa who is the CEO of TM Luxury, a beauty brand and also the author of “On Becoming” rocked new braids in colors 51 and 1 and shared the pictures on her timeline with the caption:

”Wahala for who dey find “bone straight”. Darling, ohhh darling look at you 😍😍😍😍

Stunting in my braids for @darlingnigeria. Look at that color 💥💥💥💥 Darling superstar braids in 51 &1. Spicy 🌶

”Want to get this look? Use my unique code TOXDARLING and get a 10% discount on purchases over N3,000 from the online store www.thedivashop.ng. #FindYourBeautiful #DarlingNigeria #ForgetbonestraightDarlingsgotyou

“A dangerous level of freedom ⚔️🥂👑💵🙏😍🤷‍♀️💦💦💦💦💦👅 swipe with caution⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️“