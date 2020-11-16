Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba, traditionally tied the knot with his darling Brunella Oscar on Sunday, November 15.

The traditional wedding took place in Anambra State.

Brunella unarguably made a beautiful bride as she stunned in a gold-colored embellished mermaid-inspired dress which she accessorized with four layers of neck beads and a stunning headpiece to match.

Williams on the other hand was looking dapper in his traditional Isiagu outfit while matching it with a red cap.

See more photos from the event below:

The traditional wedding took place a few days after Uchemba released pre-wedding photos.

The actor and philanthropist also gave a hint on the date of their white wedding.

According to the hint, the day is expected to be on Saturday, November 21, 2020.