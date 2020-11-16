By Abankula

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have landed in Freetown for their African Nations Cup qualifying match with the Leone Stars on Tuesday.

It is not an ordinary qualifying match.

It is a redemption match for the Eagles, to salvage their image.

The Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead against the Leone Stars on Saturday at Ogbe Stadium in Benin.

Nigerian fans and the players were embarrassed as the Leone stars clawed their way back into the game, forcing a 4-4 draw.

Captain Ahmed Musa had since apologised for the blunder, pledging an improvement in Freetown.

William Troost-Ekong, one of the Eagles said: “It is our Naija spirit to overcome and succeed. Hungry and ready for redemption Tuesday”.

The Eagles left Nigeria earlier today, and upon landing at the Lungi International Airport were ferried to the city.

According to reports, the Eagles will be training at Siaka Stevens Stadium today at 5.45pm Nigerian time for the cracker with the hosts.

The match will be played at 1700 Nigerian time on Tuesday.

Nigeria has a thin lead in Group I with seven points.

Second placed member of the group, Benin Republic has six points.

Sierra Leone has two and Lesotho just one point.