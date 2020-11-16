L-R: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker, Federal House of Reps, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; representing Lagos-West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola and others, during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of ‘‘Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund’’ at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, on Monday, November 16, 2020
Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has unveiled the rebuilding of Lagos Trust Fund in the aftermath of #EndSARS Violence in Lagos.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event
Osinbajo launched the fund on Monday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
L-R: Members Board of Trustees, Rebuilding Lagos Trust Fund, Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube; representative of Mr. Gbenga Agboola; Chairman of the Board, Mr. Yemi Cardoso; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, Federal House of Reps, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Board members, Mrs. Bola Adesola; Prof. Kanyinsola Ajayi, during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of ‘‘Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund’’ at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, on Monday, November 16, 2020. Behind are: Mr Abubakar Suleiman and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu.
Sanwo-Olu delivering his speech at the event
Osinbajo and Sanwo-Olu at trhe event
Osinbajo and others at the event
Osinbajo speaking at the event
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?