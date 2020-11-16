Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the violence witnessed at the end of October 2020 #EndSARS violence was the most widespread carnage the State had seen in decades; saying “not since the SAP riots of 1989 have we experienced such levels of destruction.”

“Every aspect of life and livelihood in Lagos was affected – government buildings offices, public monuments and historical archives, public infrastructure like our BRT buses, and, very sadly too, private property and investments – malls, shops, small businesses, residences and many more.

“Beyond the physical and economic impact, there has also been the psychological damage: the fear, the terror, the helplessness that all of the victims have felt, the questions about how or where do we start from. The violence has no doubt set our economy back by tens of billions of Naira, and impacted our confidence.

“We, have, however, found hope and great strength in the offers of assistance from far and wide, which culminated in the constitution of the Lagos Rebuild Committee to coordinate our efforts to rebuild and upgrade our state. Let me assure you all that we will bounce back. We do not have a choice, really. Because this is who we are, this is what Lagos is; a resilient people, an irrepressible city. This is our history, and our DNA,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu said following the violent aftermath of the EndSARS protest, he constituted, by Executive Order, a Lagos

State Rebuild Trust Fund, to be run by an 8-member Committee, saying that as a follow-up, a Bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly, to enshrine the Fund in the laws of the land, and give it the necessary backing to accomplish its mandate.

“This is the very reason why we are gathered here today: To operationalize this Fund, by mobilizing resources from far and wide, for the singular purpose of rebuilding and restoring our dear City and State. We seek to restore the infrastructure that was destroyed, to revive the energy and confidence of everyone who has been affected by these

losses, to help restore the confidence of the people of Lagos in the infinite potentials of Lagos.

“But the State Government cannot do this alone. We need all the help that we can get, which is why we have invited you all here, and are grateful that you have honoured our invitation. We require the assistance of the Federal Government, from both the Executive and Legislative branches,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to the National Assembly to take steps to set aside funds for this task of rebuilding and restoring Lagos in the 2021 Appropriation Bill being deliberated upon currently by the Assembly.

He said the fund did not necessarily have to be for Lagos alone, “it can and should also take into consideration other states also impacted by the recent spate of violence.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos needs a special status as was canvassed by the late Murtala Muhammed when the idea of moving the federal capital territory to Abuja came up.

He said if Murtala Muhammed as far back as then said Lagos required special status, how much now when the population had gone up.

“Even as far back as half a century ago it was clear that Lagos required a special status, considering its importance to the economy and the reputation of Nigeria.

He said Lagos would be making available a huge amount of money in the 2021 Budget to immediately

begin the rebuilding efforts.

“This, for us, represents that credible and very important step in the rehabilitation and restoration process; and

shows that we are willing, as a Government, to put our money where our mouth is, so to speak. But let me reiterate this, that our contribution though very substantial, is still quite very far away from what we require to make a dent on the burden that confronts us.

“Which is why we have invited you here to join hands and support us. With the public sector taking the rightful

lead in demonstrating commitment, we have no doubt that the private sector will strive to match that enthusiasm.

I strongly believe that the cohesive efforts and contributions of the private and public sectors will make it easier for us to rebuild Lagos State.

“These may be challenging times but with responsive and responsible leadership, we will overcome. We can make greater impact through our collaborative efforts in the shortest possible time. Today’s consultative forum is meant to set the stage for all the necessary Public-Private Partnerships and collaborations required for this task of rebuilding and restoration,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said transparency and accountability would be foundational elements in the implementation of the mandate of this Committee, saying for this reason, the fund-raising and disbursement would have oversight from First Bank of Nigeria Trustees Limited.

“Along with the Board they will ensure that there is maximum accountability and value recorded for every Naira raised. In this rebuilding process we will be asking ourselves some necessary questions. For example, we will seriously be exploring the use of technology to improve urban security and better safeguard all that we hold dear, and to digitally preserve historical archives that until now have existed only in physical forms. We have a duty, in rebuilding, to ensure that the new which will be replacing the old is fitting for the 21st century.”

Speaking, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said all hands must be on deck to rebuild Lagos.

He said the National Assembly would push the Federal Government to commit funds for redevelopment of Lagos and other places devastated by the #EndSARS violence across the country.