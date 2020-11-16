Michael Adeshina

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrived in Lagos on Sunday.

The vice-president’s visit was to launch the State govt’s Rebuilding efforts after the damages that followed the recent EndSARS protests.

He, however, paid courtesy calls to the Oba of Lagos and Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Osinbajo assured that Lagos will rebuild and restore.

He noted that “the government will regain people’s trust and Nigeria will prevail.”

Gov Sanwoolu also joined at Ashiwaju’s place later on Sunday evening.

The Lagos State Governor had on Wednesday signed an executive order establishing the “Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund” toward rebuilding the state.

Sanwo-Olu also constituted an eight-member Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also look at the future and healing of Lagos.