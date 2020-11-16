The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned one of its leaders, The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned one of its leaders, Dr Kingsley Shaba, who died on Sunday evening.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the State Chairman of APC, made this known in Akure on Monday in a statement issued by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the State Publicity Secretary of the party.

Adetimehin described the demise of Shaba as a shock to party members.

Shaba, who was a member of the committee that worked out the blueprint for the current administration in the state, hailed from Isua in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

He was a leading figure in the State Elders’ Forum of APC.

Adetimehin described the death of Shaba as an irreparable loss to APC family in the state.

He noted that the contributions of the deceased to the development and success of the party in the state were enormous.

He explained that Shaba’s demise would deny the entire APC family and the state the services of a selfless illustrious son and a consistent promoter of peace and development.

“Dr K. B. Shaba was a man of integrity and exceptionally hardworking. He was a very committed and dependable political ally.

“The state chapter of APC equally recalls visiting the intelligent administrator in his house recently, when he spoke passionately about the gains of good governance and buoyant economy to the citizens,” he said.

