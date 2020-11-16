Hurray! It’s been over 300,000 hours of marriage for Nollywood couple, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

The highly respected and award-winning actress took to social media to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

Joke Silva noted that she forgot today is their anniversary but thanked God for the years she has spent with her sweetheart.

She wrote, “Totally forgot. 35 years together. Thank you, Lord. Here is to many more. Happy wedding anniversary Omo boy @_olujacobs.”

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva met in 1981 and it has been a journey full of good and inspiring stories.

Olu Jacobs had said that the moment he set his eyes on Joke Silva, he knew she was his wife.

He said, “We were having a management meeting for a play, Wole Soyinka’s Jero Metamorphosis when a young lady walked in. Immediately she walked in, something inside me told me that she was going to be my wife and I told the people around me that I was going to marry her. That was in 1981. In 1986, we got married.

Olu Jacobs continued, “I was not in a relationship. I had a disappointment that kept me away and I never wanted any serious commitment because the wound was still raw but when I met her, we talked and played a lot and it surprised people a lot. We travelled together a lot as well. When the time came, I did not hesitate and it was as if she was waiting for the question as well. I proposed to her in Tunisia because we were shooting a film, Ashanti. She came to join me there on her way to England and I asked her to marry me.”