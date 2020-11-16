Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has become the latest high-profile footballer to contract Covid-19 while on international duty. The striker would miss Saturday’s reunion with Barcelona as a result.

Alongside Suarez, Uruguayan international Rodrigo Munoz and coach Matias Faral have also tested positive.

A statement from the Uruguayan FA reads: “The Uruguayan football association reports that swabs have been performed on all members of the senior team, resulting in the players Luis Suarez, Rodrigo Munoz and the official Matias Faral having tested positive for COVID-19, while all the other tests are negative.

“The three members mentioned are in good health and the corresponding measures have already been implemented.”

Suarez, however, is likely to undergo further testing to ensure the results are correct, but it seems likely he will miss Barcelona’s trip to Wanda Metropolitano, as well as the Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow four days later.

📄 Comunicado de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol – 16/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/IDbS7JZ7NF — AUF (@AUFOficial) November 16, 2020